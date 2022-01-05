Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Robby Anderson will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has totaled 469 receiving yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 101 targets this year.
  • Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.
  • Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Anderson is averaging 68.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 25.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Anderson put together a 10-yard performance against the Saints last week on two catches while being targeted two times.
  • Anderson has added 10 receptions for 97 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 32.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive