Robby Anderson will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has totaled 469 receiving yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 101 targets this year.

Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.

Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Anderson is averaging 68.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 25.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Anderson put together a 10-yard performance against the Saints last week on two catches while being targeted two times.

Anderson has added 10 receptions for 97 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 32.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive