Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has totaled 469 receiving yards (29.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 101 targets this year.
- Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.
- Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Anderson is averaging 68.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 25.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Anderson put together a 10-yard performance against the Saints last week on two catches while being targeted two times.
- Anderson has added 10 receptions for 97 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 32.3 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
