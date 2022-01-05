Skip to main content
Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Before placing any bets on Ronald Jones II's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has run for 428 yards on 101 carries (26.8 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4.0 per game).
  • He has received 101 of his team's 365 carries this season (27.7%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Jones' 43 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Panthers are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of seven games against the Panthers Jones has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Allowing 115.6 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Jones picked up 26 yards on 10 carries.
  • Over his last three outings, Jones has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

101

27.7%

428

4

13

18.8%

4.2

Leonard Fournette

180

49.3%

812

8

40

58.0%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

26

7.1%

151

1

3

4.3%

5.8

Le'Veon Bell

36

-

87

2

6

-

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive