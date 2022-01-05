Before placing any bets on Ronald Jones II's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has run for 428 yards on 101 carries (26.8 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4.0 per game).

He has received 101 of his team's 365 carries this season (27.7%).

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Jones' 43 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Panthers are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of seven games against the Panthers Jones has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Allowing 115.6 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Jones picked up 26 yards on 10 carries.

Over his last three outings, Jones has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 101 27.7% 428 4 13 18.8% 4.2 Leonard Fournette 180 49.3% 812 8 40 58.0% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 26 7.1% 151 1 3 4.3% 5.8 Le'Veon Bell 36 - 87 2 6 - 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive