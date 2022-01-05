Russell Gage has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has also tacked on 644 yards on 57 catches and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times and averages 40.3 receiving yards per game.

Gage has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Gage has averaged 35.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints, 18.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gage has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Saints are conceding 244.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Gage put together a 50-yard performance against the Bills last week on three catches (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Gage's stat line over his last three games shows 15 grabs for 180 yards and one touchdown. He put up 60.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 22 times.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

