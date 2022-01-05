Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Wilson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 2,875 yards (179.7 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes (244-of-374), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 178 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.

Wilson accounts for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his 374 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Cardinals, 8.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS five times over five of those outings against the Cardinals.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Wilson went 20-for-29 (69.0 percent) for 236 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.

He also carried the ball six times for 24 yards, averaging four yards per attempt on the ground.

Wilson has racked up 573 passing yards (191.0 per game) and has a 60.9% completion percentage (53-for-87) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and one interception.

He also has 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0%

