Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has thrown for 2,875 yards (179.7 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes (244-of-374), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 178 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
- Wilson accounts for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his 374 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Cardinals, 8.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS five times over five of those outings against the Cardinals.
- Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Lions, Wilson went 20-for-29 (69.0 percent) for 236 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
- He also carried the ball six times for 24 yards, averaging four yards per attempt on the ground.
- Wilson has racked up 573 passing yards (191.0 per game) and has a 60.9% completion percentage (53-for-87) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and one interception.
- He also has 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.
Wilson's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Powered By Data Skrive