January 5, 2022
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Tannehill has put up 3,447 passing yards (215.4 per game) while connecting on 334 of 499 passes (66.9% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • In six matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 230.3 passing yards per game, 3.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tannehill threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 72.2% of his passes for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage this year (58-of-79) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

