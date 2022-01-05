Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Tannehill has put up 3,447 passing yards (215.4 per game) while connecting on 334 of 499 passes (66.9% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Houston

In six matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 230.3 passing yards per game, 3.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Tannehill threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).

The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 72.2% of his passes for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage this year (58-of-79) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8%

