Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Tannehill has put up 3,447 passing yards (215.4 per game) while connecting on 334 of 499 passes (66.9% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
- The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston
- In six matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 230.3 passing yards per game, 3.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Tannehill threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Texans.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 72.2% of his passes for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage this year (58-of-79) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Powered By Data Skrive