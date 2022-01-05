Sam Darnold will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South foes take the field in Week 18 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold leads Carolina with 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) and has a 58.8% completion percentage this year (214-of-364) while throwing seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 203 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Darnold accounts for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 364 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Darnold's 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Darnold put together a 132-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 65.4% of his passes with one interception.

Darnold has thrown for 322 yards (107.3 ypg) on 32-of-58 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

