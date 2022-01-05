Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Sam Darnold will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South foes take the field in Week 18 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold leads Carolina with 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) and has a 58.8% completion percentage this year (214-of-364) while throwing seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 203 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Darnold accounts for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 364 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Darnold's 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Darnold put together a 132-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 65.4% of his passes with one interception.
  • Darnold has thrown for 322 yards (107.3 ypg) on 32-of-58 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

