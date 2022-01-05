Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold leads Carolina with 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) and has a 58.8% completion percentage this year (214-of-364) while throwing seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 203 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Darnold accounts for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 364 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Darnold's 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Darnold put together a 132-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 65.4% of his passes with one interception.
- Darnold has thrown for 322 yards (107.3 ypg) on 32-of-58 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
