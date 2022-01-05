There will be player prop betting options available for Saquon Barkley ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Barkley's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 151, or 38.3%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants have thrown the ball in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

Barkley's 90.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Football Team are 30.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Football Team allow 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

The Football Team have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Bears, Barkley carried the ball 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry).

Barkley has rushed for 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

