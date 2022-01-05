Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 151, or 38.3%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants have thrown the ball in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Barkley's 90.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Football Team are 30.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Football Team allow 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
- The Football Team have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Bears, Barkley carried the ball 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
- Barkley has rushed for 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
151
38.3%
563
2
11
24.4%
3.7
Devontae Booker
137
34.8%
579
2
15
33.3%
4.2
Daniel Jones
62
15.7%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.1%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
Powered By Data Skrive