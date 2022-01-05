Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

There will be player prop betting options available for Saquon Barkley ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Barkley's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 151, or 38.3%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants have thrown the ball in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Barkley's 90.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Football Team are 30.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Football Team allow 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Football Team have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Bears, Barkley carried the ball 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
  • Barkley has rushed for 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive