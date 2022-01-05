There will be player prop bet markets available for Sony Michel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has carried the ball 187 times for a team-high 802 yards (50.1 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (47.6%).

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Michel's 20 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the NFL, conceding 106.0 yards per game.

The 49ers have conceded 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Michel picked up 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He tacked on three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.

Michel has put up 297 rushing yards on 64 carries (99.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He has tacked on six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

