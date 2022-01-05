Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has carried the ball 187 times for a team-high 802 yards (50.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one receiving TD.
- His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (47.6%).
- The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Michel's 20 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the NFL, conceding 106.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers have conceded 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Michel picked up 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- He tacked on three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.
- Michel has put up 297 rushing yards on 64 carries (99.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
- He has tacked on six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
187
47.6%
802
4
41
53.9%
4.3
Darrell Henderson
149
37.9%
688
5
24
31.6%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.0%
46
1
2
2.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
8.1%
43
0
7
9.2%
1.3
