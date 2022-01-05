Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop bet markets available for Sony Michel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has carried the ball 187 times for a team-high 802 yards (50.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (47.6%).
  • The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Michel's 20 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 53.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the NFL, conceding 106.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have conceded 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Michel picked up 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • He tacked on three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.
  • Michel has put up 297 rushing yards on 64 carries (99.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He has tacked on six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

Powered By Data Skrive