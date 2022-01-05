Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' team-high 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) have come on 94 receptions (150 targets) plus nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.6% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- With 32 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 82.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Diggs has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jets.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Diggs caught five passes for 52 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Diggs has put up 172 yards in his last three games (57.3 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 29 targets.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
