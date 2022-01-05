Before placing any bets on Stefon Diggs' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' team-high 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) have come on 94 receptions (150 targets) plus nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.6% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

With 32 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 82.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Diggs has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jets.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Diggs caught five passes for 52 yards while being targeted nine times.

Diggs has put up 172 yards in his last three games (57.3 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 29 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

