January 5, 2022
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Before placing any bets on Stefon Diggs' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' team-high 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) have come on 94 receptions (150 targets) plus nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.6% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • With 32 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 82.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups, Diggs has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jets.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Diggs caught five passes for 52 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Diggs has put up 172 yards in his last three games (57.3 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 29 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

