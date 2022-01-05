Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will carry a six-game losing run into a Week 18 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 41.5 points 11 of 16 times.

So far this season, 43.8% of Carolina's games (7/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 5.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.2 points under the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 8-8-0 this season.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by an 8-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Buccaneers put up 6.7 more points per game (29.4) than the Panthers allow (22.7).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Buccaneers average 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers give up per outing (299.5).

In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 299.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-11-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 8 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 21.0 points.

The Panthers rack up 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers allow (332.4).

In games that Carolina totals more than 332.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have 27 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, at home.

At home, as 8-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS.

In seven games at home this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.6 points, 8.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Carolina is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, on the road.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 8-point underdogs or more.

In four of eight road games this season, Carolina has hit the over.

This season, Panthers away games average 43.4 points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

