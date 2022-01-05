Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Heinicke has racked up 3,299 passing yards (206.2 yards per game) while going 312-for-476 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke has attempted 46 of his 476 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- Heinicke's 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants are 56.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Heinicke went 27-for-36 (75.0 percent) for 247 yards and one interception.
- He added two carries for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
- Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards while completing 58.6% of his passes (34-of-58), with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three outings (122.7 per game).
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
Powered By Data Skrive