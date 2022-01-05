Taylor Heinicke has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Heinicke has racked up 3,299 passing yards (206.2 yards per game) while going 312-for-476 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke has attempted 46 of his 476 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

Heinicke's 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants are 56.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).

The Giants have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Heinicke went 27-for-36 (75.0 percent) for 247 yards and one interception.

He added two carries for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.

Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards while completing 58.6% of his passes (34-of-58), with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three outings (122.7 per game).

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

