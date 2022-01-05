Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Taylor Heinicke has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Heinicke has racked up 3,299 passing yards (206.2 yards per game) while going 312-for-476 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke has attempted 46 of his 476 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Heinicke's 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants are 56.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Heinicke went 27-for-36 (75.0 percent) for 247 yards and one interception.
  • He added two carries for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards while completing 58.6% of his passes (34-of-58), with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three outings (122.7 per game).

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

