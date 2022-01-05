Taysom Hill will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 per game) and has a 56.8% completion percentage this year (71-of-125) while throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also adds 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Hill has attempted 11 of his 125 passes in the red zone, accounting for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In nine matchups against the Falcons, Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game, 144.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Falcons over those contests, Hill threw multiple touchdown passes.

The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 222 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

He tacked on 12 carries for 45 yards.

Hill has 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg), completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's tacked on 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive