Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 per game) and has a 56.8% completion percentage this year (71-of-125) while throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also adds 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hill has attempted 11 of his 125 passes in the red zone, accounting for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In nine matchups against the Falcons, Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game, 144.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Falcons over those contests, Hill threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 222 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
- He tacked on 12 carries for 45 yards.
- Hill has 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg), completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's tacked on 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
