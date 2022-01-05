Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Taysom Hill will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 per game) and has a 56.8% completion percentage this year (71-of-125) while throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also adds 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hill has attempted 11 of his 125 passes in the red zone, accounting for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In nine matchups against the Falcons, Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game, 144.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Falcons over those contests, Hill threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The 245.4 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 222 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 12 carries for 45 yards.
  • Hill has 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg), completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's tacked on 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

