Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Bridgewater has thrown for 3,052 yards (190.8 per game) while completing 285 of 426 passes (66.9%), with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has 106 rushing yards on 30 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 6.6 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater has attempted 53 of his 426 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Bridgewater averaged 283.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chiefs, 162.0 yards higher than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Bridgewater had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chargers.
  • In his last three games, Bridgewater has thrown for 98 yards (32.7 per game) while completing 54.5% of his passes (12-of-22), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Powered By Data Skrive