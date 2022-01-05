Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Bridgewater has thrown for 3,052 yards (190.8 per game) while completing 285 of 426 passes (66.9%), with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also has 106 rushing yards on 30 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 6.6 yards per game.
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater has attempted 53 of his 426 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Bridgewater averaged 283.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chiefs, 162.0 yards higher than his over/under for Saturday.
- Bridgewater had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chargers.
- In his last three games, Bridgewater has thrown for 98 yards (32.7 per game) while completing 54.5% of his passes (12-of-22), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
