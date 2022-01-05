Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Bridgewater has thrown for 3,052 yards (190.8 per game) while completing 285 of 426 passes (66.9%), with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has 106 rushing yards on 30 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 6.6 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has attempted 53 of his 426 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Bridgewater averaged 283.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chiefs, 162.0 yards higher than his over/under for Saturday.

Bridgewater had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.0 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chargers.

In his last three games, Bridgewater has thrown for 98 yards (32.7 per game) while completing 54.5% of his passes (12-of-22), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4%

Powered By Data Skrive