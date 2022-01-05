In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tee Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has racked up 1,091 yards on 74 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 68.2 yards per game on 110 targets.

So far this season, 20.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Higgins has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns, 9.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Higgins was targeted five times and racked up 62 yards on three receptions.

Higgins' stat line during his last three games includes 17 grabs for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 93.0 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

