Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) battle the Houston Texans (4-12).

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in nine of 16 games this season.

In 43.8% of Houston's games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

Sunday's total is 2.7 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.1 points lower than the 47.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Titans games this season is 48.0, 5.0 points more than Sunday's total of 43.

In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

This year, the Titans put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans surrender (26.5).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Titans collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6) than the Texans allow per matchup (383.1).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 383.1 yards.

The Titans have 25 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

So far this year, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by a 10.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

This season the Texans score 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans surrender (20.6).

Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.6 points.

The Texans rack up 55.0 fewer yards per game (273.4) than the Titans allow per matchup (328.4).

In games that Houston totals more than 328.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Texans have 22 giveaways this season, while the Titans have 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Houston is 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home this season.

In five of eight games at home this year, Houston has gone over the total.

The average point total in Texans home games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Tennessee is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.

In five of seven away games this season, Tennessee has gone over the total.

Titans away games this season average 48.2 total points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (43).

