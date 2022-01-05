Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Terry McLaurin has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has been targeted 124 times and has 73 catches, leading the Football Team with 960 receiving yards (60.0 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 15.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 245.3 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • McLaurin put together a 61-yard performance against the Eagles last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.
  • In his last three games, McLaurin has put up 50.7 yards per game, reeling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

