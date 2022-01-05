Terry McLaurin has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has been targeted 124 times and has 73 catches, leading the Football Team with 960 receiving yards (60.0 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 15.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 245.3 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

McLaurin put together a 61-yard performance against the Eagles last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, McLaurin has put up 50.7 yards per game, reeling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8% DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9%

