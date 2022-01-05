Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has been targeted 124 times and has 73 catches, leading the Football Team with 960 receiving yards (60.0 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 15.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 245.3 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- McLaurin put together a 61-yard performance against the Eagles last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.
- In his last three games, McLaurin has put up 50.7 yards per game, reeling in 12 passes on 18 targets.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
Powered By Data Skrive