Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (456-of-682), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (5.1 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.
- Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brady's 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers are 5.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers are conceding 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Brady went 34-for-50 (68.0 percent) for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Brady has collected 856 passing yards (285.3 per game) while completing 78 of 128 passes (60.9% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
