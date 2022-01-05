Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

There will be player props available for Tom Brady before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (456-of-682), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (5.1 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.
  • Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Brady's 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers are 5.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers are conceding 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Brady went 34-for-50 (68.0 percent) for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Brady has collected 856 passing yards (285.3 per game) while completing 78 of 128 passes (60.9% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

