There will be player props available for Tom Brady before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (456-of-682), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (5.1 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.

Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brady's 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers are 5.3 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers are conceding 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Brady went 34-for-50 (68.0 percent) for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

Over his last three games, Brady has collected 856 passing yards (285.3 per game) while completing 78 of 128 passes (60.9% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

