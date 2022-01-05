Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Before placing any bets on Tony Pollard's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pollard has piled up 130 carries for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 39 passes for 337 yards (21.1 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 441 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (29.5%).
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Pollard, in five matchups versus the Eagles, has not run for a TD.
  • The Eagles allow 103.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • Pollard and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • Pollard put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.
  • He also hauled in three passes for 49 yards.
  • Pollard has 117 yards on 23 carries (39.0 ypg) in his last three games.
  • He has added eight receptions for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

