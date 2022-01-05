Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pollard has piled up 130 carries for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- And he has caught 39 passes for 337 yards (21.1 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 441 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (29.5%).
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Pollard, in five matchups versus the Eagles, has not run for a TD.
- The Eagles allow 103.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- Pollard and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (16).
Recent Performances
- Pollard put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.
- He also hauled in three passes for 49 yards.
- Pollard has 117 yards on 23 carries (39.0 ypg) in his last three games.
- He has added eight receptions for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
Pollard's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard
130
29.5%
719
2
15
22.1%
5.5
Ezekiel Elliott
219
49.7%
915
10
34
50.0%
4.2
Dak Prescott
48
10.9%
146
1
16
23.5%
3.0
Corey Clement
26
5.9%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
