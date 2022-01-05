Before placing any bets on Tony Pollard's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pollard has piled up 130 carries for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

And he has caught 39 passes for 337 yards (21.1 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 441 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (29.5%).

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Pollard, in five matchups versus the Eagles, has not run for a TD.

The Eagles allow 103.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

Pollard and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

Pollard put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.

He also hauled in three passes for 49 yards.

Pollard has 117 yards on 23 carries (39.0 ypg) in his last three games.

He has added eight receptions for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

