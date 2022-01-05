Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 1,091 receiving yards on 88 catches (129 targets) with eight touchdowns this season, averaging 68.2 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 20.4% (129 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.

Kelce (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Kelce has averaged 84.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 11.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 226.9 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bengals, Kelce was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 25 yards and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Kelce has totaled 216 yards on 15 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game on 20 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

