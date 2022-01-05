Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has 1,091 receiving yards on 88 catches (129 targets) with eight touchdowns this season, averaging 68.2 yards per game.
- Kelce has been the target of 20.4% (129 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Kelce has averaged 84.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Broncos, 11.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 226.9 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bengals, Kelce was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 25 yards and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Kelce has totaled 216 yards on 15 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game on 20 targets.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
