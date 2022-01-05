Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Trevor Lawrence and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has thrown for 3,418 passing yards this season (213.6 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage (336-of-570), throwing 10 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence accounts for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 570 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In one matchup against the Colts, Lawrence threw for 162 passing yards, 63.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Colts.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.8 yards per game through the air.

With 30 passing TDs conceded this season, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0 percent) for 193 yards, while tossing one touchdown and three interceptions.

Lawrence tacked on two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry in the running game.

In his last three games, Lawrence has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes (65-of-104), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7%

