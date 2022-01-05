Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has thrown for 3,418 passing yards this season (213.6 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage (336-of-570), throwing 10 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence accounts for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 570 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In one matchup against the Colts, Lawrence threw for 162 passing yards, 63.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Colts.
- The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.8 yards per game through the air.
- With 30 passing TDs conceded this season, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0 percent) for 193 yards, while tossing one touchdown and three interceptions.
- Lawrence tacked on two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry in the running game.
- In his last three games, Lawrence has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes (65-of-104), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
Powered By Data Skrive