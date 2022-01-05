Tua Tagovailoa has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) take the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,544 passing yards (159.0 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (248-of-366) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 37 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per game.

The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 117.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Tagovailoa had one touchdown pass once over that time.

The 208.0 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) for 205 yards and one interception.

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) while going 53-for-91 (58.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6%

