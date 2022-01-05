Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Tua Tagovailoa has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) take the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,544 passing yards (159.0 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (248-of-366) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 37 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 117.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tagovailoa had one touchdown pass once over that time.
  • The 208.0 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) for 205 yards and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) while going 53-for-91 (58.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

