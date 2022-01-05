Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,544 passing yards (159.0 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (248-of-366) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 37 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Patriots.
Matchup vs. New England
- In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 117.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Tagovailoa had one touchdown pass once over that time.
- The 208.0 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) for 205 yards and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) while going 53-for-91 (58.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive