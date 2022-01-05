Tyler Boyd will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has totaled 828 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 67 passes on 94 targets this year.

Boyd has been the target of 17.9% (94 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Boyd is averaging 44.3 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Browns, 4.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Boyd, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 223.5 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Boyd put together a 36-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Boyd has caught 12 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 72.3 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

