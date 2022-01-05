Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin's stat line reveals 59 catches for 587 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 36.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 83 times.
- Conklin has been the target of 14.3% (83 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.
- Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.2% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Conklin has averaged 12 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conklin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Conklin put together a 47-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three outings, Conklin racked up 10 catches on 17 targets and averaged 32.7 receiving yards.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
