Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Conklin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin's stat line reveals 59 catches for 587 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 36.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 83 times.
  • Conklin has been the target of 14.3% (83 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.
  • Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.2% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Conklin has averaged 12 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conklin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Conklin put together a 47-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three outings, Conklin racked up 10 catches on 17 targets and averaged 32.7 receiving yards.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive