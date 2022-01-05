Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Conklin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin's stat line reveals 59 catches for 587 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 36.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 83 times.

Conklin has been the target of 14.3% (83 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.

Conklin (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.2% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Conklin has averaged 12 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conklin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Conklin put together a 47-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three outings, Conklin racked up 10 catches on 17 targets and averaged 32.7 receiving yards.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2% Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5%

