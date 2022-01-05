Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Huntley has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Huntley's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Huntley averages zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers, 89.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Huntley did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
- This week Huntley will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Rams, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 197 yards and one interception.
- Huntley added six carries for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per carry in the running game.
- Huntley has thrown for 412 passing yards over his last three games (137.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (48-of-72), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.
- He's also rushed 19 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 42.3 yards per game.
Huntley's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Powered By Data Skrive