January 5, 2022
Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Huntley, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Huntley has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Huntley averages zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers, 89.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Huntley did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • This week Huntley will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 197 yards and one interception.
  • Huntley added six carries for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per carry in the running game.
  • Huntley has thrown for 412 passing yards over his last three games (137.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (48-of-72), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He's also rushed 19 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

