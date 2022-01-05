Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Huntley, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Huntley has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Huntley averages zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers, 89.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Huntley did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.

This week Huntley will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 197 yards and one interception.

Huntley added six carries for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per carry in the running game.

Huntley has thrown for 412 passing yards over his last three games (137.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (48-of-72), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.

He's also rushed 19 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

