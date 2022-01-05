Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Tyler Lockett has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has hauled in 68 receptions for 1,077 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 102 times, and averages 67.3 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Lockett has averaged 59.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 6.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals are conceding 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Lockett was targeted three times, totaling 24 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Lockett has caught six passes on nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

Freddie Swain

39

8.3%

24

318

3

4

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive