Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has hauled in 68 receptions for 1,077 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 102 times, and averages 67.3 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.7% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Lockett has averaged 59.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 6.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals are conceding 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Lockett was targeted three times, totaling 24 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Lockett has caught six passes on nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Freddie Swain
39
8.3%
24
318
3
4
8.0%
