Tyler Lockett has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has hauled in 68 receptions for 1,077 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 102 times, and averages 67.3 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Lockett has averaged 59.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 6.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals are conceding 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Lockett was targeted three times, totaling 24 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Lockett has caught six passes on nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

