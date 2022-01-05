Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) are a team high. He has 110 receptions (156 targets) and nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 24.7% (156 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his 11 matchups against the Broncos, Hill's 44.5 receiving yards average is 35.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (79.5).
- Hill, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
- This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.9 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 40-yard performance against the Bengals last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times.
- Hill has also tacked on 20 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 69.0 yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
