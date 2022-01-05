Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) are a team high. He has 110 receptions (156 targets) and nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 24.7% (156 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his 11 matchups against the Broncos, Hill's 44.5 receiving yards average is 35.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (79.5).

Hill, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.9 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 40-yard performance against the Bengals last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times.

Hill has also tacked on 20 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 69.0 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

Powered By Data Skrive