January 5, 2022
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jefferson has 48 catches (on 86 targets) for 771 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 48.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (86 total) of his team's 575 passing attempts this season.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Jefferson has averaged 20.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 27.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.
  • The 227.3 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 63-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.8 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Jefferson's 13 targets have led to seven catches for 92 yards (30.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

Odell Beckham Jr.

77

-

42

519

5

12

-

