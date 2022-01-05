Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jefferson has 48 catches (on 86 targets) for 771 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 48.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (86 total) of his team's 575 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Jefferson has averaged 20.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 27.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.

The 227.3 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 63-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.8 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Jefferson's 13 targets have led to seven catches for 92 yards (30.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

