Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jefferson has 48 catches (on 86 targets) for 771 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 48.2 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (86 total) of his team's 575 passing attempts this season.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Jefferson has averaged 20.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 27.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.
- The 227.3 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The 49ers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a 63-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.8 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Jefferson's 13 targets have led to seven catches for 92 yards (30.7 per game) over his last three outings.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
Odell Beckham Jr.
77
-
42
519
5
12
-
Powered By Data Skrive