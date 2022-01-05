Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Giants (4-12) will attempt to snap a five-game slide when they clash with the Washington Football Team (6-10) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 38 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 56.2% of New York's games (9/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 38.

Sunday's total is 2.7 points higher than the combined 35.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 13.3 more than the 38 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 38.

The 44.8 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 16 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Washington has gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Football Team score 19.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Giants surrender per outing (24.6).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.6 points.

The Football Team collect 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6) than the Giants allow per outing (356.7).

In games that Washington piles up more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (24 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this year.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in 10 chances).

New York's games this season have hit the over five times in 16 opportunities (31.2%).

The Giants average 15.7 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Football Team allow (26.7).

When New York puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants rack up 293.9 yards per game, 76.8 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team give up.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 370.7 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Home and road insights

New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this season.

New York has not hit the over in seven home games this season.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.1 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (38).

Washington is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, on the road.

In eight away games this year, Washington has gone over the total five times.

This season, Football Team away games average 45.4 points, 7.4 more than this matchup's over/under (38).

Powered by Data Skrive.