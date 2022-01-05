Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has 377 receiving yards on 37 receptions (67 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 23.6 yards per game.
- Pascal has been the target of 67 of his team's 492 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Jaguars, 13.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Jaguars' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Pascal caught one pass for eight yards while being targeted two times.
- Pascal has also tacked on two receptions for 31 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted four times, producing 10.3 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
T.Y. Hilton
32
6.5%
21
292
3
3
4.8%
