In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Pascal and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has 377 receiving yards on 37 receptions (67 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 23.6 yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 67 of his team's 492 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Jaguars, 13.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.4 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Pascal caught one pass for eight yards while being targeted two times.

Pascal has also tacked on two receptions for 31 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted four times, producing 10.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2% T.Y. Hilton 32 6.5% 21 292 3 3 4.8%

Powered By Data Skrive