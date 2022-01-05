Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Wilson has collected 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) while connecting on 206 of 363 passes (56.7% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 161 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus four touchdowns), averaging 10.1 yards per game.
- The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson has attempted 41 of his 363 passes in the red zone, accounting for 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Wilson's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills are 198.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bills.
- The 185.0 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 per game) while completing 59% of his passes (46-of-78), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He has added 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Braxton Berrios
65
11.1%
46
431
2
8
11.8%
