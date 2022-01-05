There will be player prop betting options available for Zach Wilson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Wilson and the New York Jets (4-12) meet the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Wilson has collected 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) while connecting on 206 of 363 passes (56.7% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He has tacked on 161 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus four touchdowns), averaging 10.1 yards per game.

The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has attempted 41 of his 363 passes in the red zone, accounting for 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Wilson's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills are 198.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bills.

The 185.0 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 per game) while completing 59% of his passes (46-of-78), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has added 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8%

