Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop betting options available for Zach Wilson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Wilson and the New York Jets (4-12) meet the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Wilson has collected 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) while connecting on 206 of 363 passes (56.7% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 161 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus four touchdowns), averaging 10.1 yards per game.
  • The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has attempted 41 of his 363 passes in the red zone, accounting for 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Wilson's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills are 198.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bills.
  • The 185.0 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 per game) while completing 59% of his passes (46-of-78), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He has added 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Braxton Berrios

65

11.1%

46

431

2

8

11.8%

Powered By Data Skrive