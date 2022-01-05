Zay Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Zay Jones Prop Bet Odds
Zay Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones' 42 catches (on 62 targets) have netted him 519 yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Jones has been the target of 62 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 10.5% of the target share.
- Jones (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his seven matchups against the Chargers, Jones' 24.1 receiving yards average is 20.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers.
- The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Jones was targeted 10 times, totaling 120 yards on eight receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).
- Jones put up 237 yards (on 20 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 79.0 yards per game.
Jones' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
