Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Zay Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Zay Jones has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zay Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' 42 catches (on 62 targets) have netted him 519 yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Jones has been the target of 62 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 10.5% of the target share.
  • Jones (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his seven matchups against the Chargers, Jones' 24.1 receiving yards average is 20.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers.
  • The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Jones was targeted 10 times, totaling 120 yards on eight receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).
  • Jones put up 237 yards (on 20 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 79.0 yards per game.

Jones' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

Powered By Data Skrive