Zay Jones has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Zay Jones Prop Bet Odds

Zay Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' 42 catches (on 62 targets) have netted him 519 yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones has been the target of 62 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 10.5% of the target share.

Jones (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his seven matchups against the Chargers, Jones' 24.1 receiving yards average is 20.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers.

The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Jones was targeted 10 times, totaling 120 yards on eight receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).

Jones put up 237 yards (on 20 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 79.0 yards per game.

Jones' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

