A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has 59 catches (99 targets) and paces the Titans with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 99 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season, or 19.7% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have called a pass in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Brown has averaged 99 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Texans four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per catch).
- Brown's 13 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 186 yards (62.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 21 times.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
