There will be player prop betting options available for A.J. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has 59 catches (99 targets) and paces the Titans with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 99 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season, or 19.7% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have called a pass in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Brown has averaged 99 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Texans four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per catch).

Brown's 13 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 186 yards (62.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 21 times.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

