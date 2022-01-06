Skip to main content
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

There will be player prop betting options available for A.J. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has 59 catches (99 targets) and paces the Titans with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 99 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season, or 19.7% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Brown has averaged 99 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Texans four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per catch).
  • Brown's 13 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 186 yards (62.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 21 times.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Chester Rogers

41

8.2%

28

297

1

3

4.1%

