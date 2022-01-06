Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

There will be player props available for A.J. Dillon before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has rushed for 740 yards (46.3 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 33 passes for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).
  • The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions, 36.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dillon, in three matchups against the Lions, has not run for a TD.
  • Dillon will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Dillon rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • He added 20 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Dillon has rushed for 126 yards on 30 carries (42.0 ypg), with three touchdowns.
  • Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

Powered By Data Skrive