A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has rushed for 740 yards (46.3 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 33 passes for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions, 36.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dillon, in three matchups against the Lions, has not run for a TD.
- Dillon will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Dillon rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He added 20 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Dillon has rushed for 126 yards on 30 carries (42.0 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
