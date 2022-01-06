There will be player props available for A.J. Dillon before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has rushed for 740 yards (46.3 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 33 passes for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions, 36.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon, in three matchups against the Lions, has not run for a TD.

Dillon will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

Dillon and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Dillon rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He added 20 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Dillon has rushed for 126 yards on 30 carries (42.0 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

