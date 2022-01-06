In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Green and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Green and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has racked up 825 receiving yards (51.6 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 50 balls on 83 targets.

Green has been the target of 15.0% (83 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

Green (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Green has averaged 39 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Green, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 282.9 yards per game through the air.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Green was targeted six times, picking up 74 yards on three receptions (averaging 24.7 yards per catch).

Green has collected 171 receiving yards (57.0 per game), reeling in eight passes on 17 targets over his last three games.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive