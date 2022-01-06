Before Aaron Jones hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' team-high 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) have come on 171 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also averages 24.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 52 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 419 times this season, and he's carried 171 of those attempts (40.8%).

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Jones' 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Lions are 25.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Lions, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.

This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Jones ran for 76 yards on eight carries (averaging 9.5 yards per carry).

He also caught five passes for 30 yards.

Jones has run for 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 yards per game) on the ground over his last three outings.

He also has 12 catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

