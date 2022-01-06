Skip to main content
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Before Aaron Jones hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' team-high 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) have come on 171 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 24.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 52 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 419 times this season, and he's carried 171 of those attempts (40.8%).
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Jones' 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Lions are 25.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Lions, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.
  • This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Vikings, Jones ran for 76 yards on eight carries (averaging 9.5 yards per carry).
  • He also caught five passes for 30 yards.
  • Jones has run for 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 yards per game) on the ground over his last three outings.
  • He also has 12 catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

