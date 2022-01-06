Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones' team-high 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) have come on 171 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 24.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 52 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 419 times this season, and he's carried 171 of those attempts (40.8%).
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Jones' 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Lions are 25.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Lions, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 135.9 yards per game.
- This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Vikings, Jones ran for 76 yards on eight carries (averaging 9.5 yards per carry).
- He also caught five passes for 30 yards.
- Jones has run for 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 yards per game) on the ground over his last three outings.
- He also has 12 catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
