Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Aaron Rodgers has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has thrown for 3,977 yards (248.6 per game) while completing 68.6% of his passes (352-of-513), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 94 rushing yards on 32 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Lions, 52.2 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those games against the Lions.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.6 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Vikings, Rodgers went 29-for-38 (76.3 percent) for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Rodgers has 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg), completing 73.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

Powered By Data Skrive