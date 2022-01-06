Aaron Rodgers has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has thrown for 3,977 yards (248.6 per game) while completing 68.6% of his passes (352-of-513), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 94 rushing yards on 32 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Lions, 52.2 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those games against the Lions.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Rodgers went 29-for-38 (76.3 percent) for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Rodgers has 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg), completing 73.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3%

