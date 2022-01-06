Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has thrown for 3,977 yards (248.6 per game) while completing 68.6% of his passes (352-of-513), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 94 rushing yards on 32 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers has thrown 107 passes in the red zone this season, 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Lions, 52.2 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those games against the Lions.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 255.6 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Vikings, Rodgers went 29-for-38 (76.3 percent) for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Rodgers has 758 passing yards (252.7 ypg), completing 73.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
