Alexander Mattison has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take on the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mattison has racked up 129 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his five career matchups against them, Mattison has averaged two rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five games versus the Bears Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 126.4 yards per game.

The Bears have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

He tacked on four receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.

Mattison has 41 yards on 13 carries (13.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

He also has seven catches for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

