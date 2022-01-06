Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Alexander Mattison has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take on the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mattison has racked up 129 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his five career matchups against them, Mattison has averaged two rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five games versus the Bears Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 126.4 yards per game.
  • The Bears have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • He tacked on four receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
  • Mattison has 41 yards on 13 carries (13.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
  • He also has seven catches for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive