Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Mattison has racked up 129 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his five career matchups against them, Mattison has averaged two rushing yards per game versus the Bears, 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five games versus the Bears Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 126.4 yards per game.
- The Bears have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- He tacked on four receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
- Mattison has 41 yards on 13 carries (13.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
- He also has seven catches for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
