There will be player prop betting options available for Allen Lazard before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has caught 35 passes on 54 targets for 438 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 27.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.7% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Lazard has been on the receiving end of 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Lions, 0.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lazard, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Lazard put together a 72-yard performance against the Vikings last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Lazard put up 140 yards (on 10 catches) with two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 46.7 yards per game.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

