Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 752 yards on 210 attempts (47.0 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 464 times this season, and he's carried 210 of those attempts (45.3%).
- The Saints have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Falcons.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Kamara's 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons are 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of nine games against the Falcons Kamara has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Falcons allow 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (19).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Kamara ran for 32 yards on 13 carries.
- He added five receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Kamara has 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.
- He's also caught nine passes for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
210
45.3%
752
4
33
49.3%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
65
14.0%
356
5
13
19.4%
5.5
Jameis Winston
32
6.9%
166
1
4
6.0%
5.2
Powered By Data Skrive