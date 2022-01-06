Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Alvin Kamara, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South foes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 752 yards on 210 attempts (47.0 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 464 times this season, and he's carried 210 of those attempts (45.3%).
  • The Saints have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Kamara's 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons are 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of nine games against the Falcons Kamara has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Falcons allow 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (19).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Kamara ran for 32 yards on 13 carries.
  • He added five receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Kamara has 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

210

45.3%

752

4

33

49.3%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

65

14.0%

356

5

13

19.4%

5.5

Jameis Winston

32

6.9%

166

1

4

6.0%

5.2

Powered By Data Skrive