Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Alvin Kamara, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South foes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 752 yards on 210 attempts (47.0 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 464 times this season, and he's carried 210 of those attempts (45.3%).

The Saints have called a pass in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Kamara's 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons are 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of nine games against the Falcons Kamara has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Falcons allow 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (19).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Kamara ran for 32 yards on 13 carries.

He added five receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

During his last three games, Kamara has 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

He's also caught nine passes for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

