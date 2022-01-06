Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Amari Cooper, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has tacked on 786 yards on 63 grabs and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 97 times and averages 49.1 receiving yards per game.

Cooper has been the target of 97 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.

With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Cooper is averaging 80 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Eagles, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (62.5).

In eight matchups with the Eagles, Cooper has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are conceding 229.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Cooper was targeted seven times and totaled 18 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooper has also chipped in with 12 receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 23 times, producing 37.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

