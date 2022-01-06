Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Amon-Ra St. Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • St.Brown has 82 catches (108 targets) and paces the Lions with 803 receiving yards (50.2 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.3% of the 561 passes thrown by his team have gone St.Brown's way.
  • St.Brown (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • St.Brown racked up 18 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Packers, 51.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 231.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, St.Brown was targeted 11 times and totaled 111 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, St.Brown has caught 25 passes on 33 targets for 292 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 97.3 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

D'Andre Swift

73

13.0%

58

436

2

7

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive