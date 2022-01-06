Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Amon-Ra St. Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown has 82 catches (108 targets) and paces the Lions with 803 receiving yards (50.2 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.3% of the 561 passes thrown by his team have gone St.Brown's way.

St.Brown (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

St.Brown racked up 18 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Packers, 51.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 231.8 yards per game through the air.

The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, St.Brown was targeted 11 times and totaled 111 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, St.Brown has caught 25 passes on 33 targets for 292 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 97.3 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

