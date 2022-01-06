Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 891 yards (55.7 per game), with six touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (18.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- He has received 237 of his team's 440 carries this season (53.9%).
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Gibson has averaged 39.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Giants, 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Giants, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Giants give up 122.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.
- Gibson has 21 carries for 55 yards (18.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
237
53.9%
891
6
38
55.9%
3.8
Taylor Heinicke
58
13.2%
310
1
10
14.7%
5.3
Jaret Patterson
62
14.1%
245
2
6
8.8%
4.0
J.D. McKissic
48
10.9%
212
2
6
8.8%
4.4
