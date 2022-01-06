Skip to main content
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Gibson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-10) play the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 891 yards (55.7 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (18.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • He has received 237 of his team's 440 carries this season (53.9%).
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Gibson has averaged 39.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Giants, 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Giants, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Giants give up 122.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.
  • Gibson has 21 carries for 55 yards (18.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

237

53.9%

891

6

38

55.9%

3.8

Taylor Heinicke

58

13.2%

310

1

10

14.7%

5.3

Jaret Patterson

62

14.1%

245

2

6

8.8%

4.0

J.D. McKissic

48

10.9%

212

2

6

8.8%

4.4

