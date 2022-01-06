In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Gibson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-10) play the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has carried the ball 237 times for a team-high 891 yards (55.7 per game), with six touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (18.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.

He has received 237 of his team's 440 carries this season (53.9%).

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

Gibson has averaged 39.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Giants, 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Giants, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Giants give up 122.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.

Gibson has 21 carries for 55 yards (18.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 237 53.9% 891 6 38 55.9% 3.8 Taylor Heinicke 58 13.2% 310 1 10 14.7% 5.3 Jaret Patterson 62 14.1% 245 2 6 8.8% 4.0 J.D. McKissic 48 10.9% 212 2 6 8.8% 4.4

Powered By Data Skrive