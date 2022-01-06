Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and Seattle Seahawks (6-10) will battle in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 48 points eight of 16 times.

Seattle's games have gone over 48 points in five of 16 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.5, is 0.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.5 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.6 points per game in 2021, 0.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 16 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals score 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks give up (21.0).

When Arizona records more than 21.0 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Cardinals collect just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (383.8).

When Arizona amasses more than 383.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three fewer than the Seahawks have forced (17).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Seahawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Seahawks average just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals surrender (20.5).

When Seattle puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Seahawks rack up just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals give up per outing (322.9).

In games that Seattle churns out more than 322.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

The Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In seven games at home this year, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

Cardinals home games this season average 48.2 total points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Away from home, Seattle is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in eight road games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.

This season, Seahawks away games average 47.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

