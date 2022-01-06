Skip to main content
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop bets available for Austin Ekeler ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has racked up a team-best 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) with 11 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 38.3 receiving yards per game, catching 65 passes for 612 yards and seven touchdowns.
  • He has handled 190, or 47.3%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his two career matchups against the Raiders, Ekeler averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler, in two matchups versus the Raiders, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Ekeler will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 116.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chargers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Ekeler racked up 58 yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught three passes for 54 yards.
  • During his last three games, Ekeler has collected 117 yards (39.0 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 77 yards (25.7 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

190

47.3%

847

11

44

45.4%

4.5

Justin Jackson

65

16.2%

344

2

19

19.6%

5.3

Justin Herbert

61

15.2%

301

3

21

21.6%

4.9

Joshua Kelley

33

8.2%

102

0

5

5.2%

3.1

