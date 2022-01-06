There will be player prop bets available for Austin Ekeler ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has racked up a team-best 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

He also averages 38.3 receiving yards per game, catching 65 passes for 612 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has handled 190, or 47.3%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his two career matchups against the Raiders, Ekeler averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler, in two matchups versus the Raiders, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Ekeler will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 116.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Ekeler racked up 58 yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught three passes for 54 yards.

During his last three games, Ekeler has collected 117 yards (39.0 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 77 yards (25.7 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 190 47.3% 847 11 44 45.4% 4.5 Justin Jackson 65 16.2% 344 2 19 19.6% 5.3 Justin Herbert 61 15.2% 301 3 21 21.6% 4.9 Joshua Kelley 33 8.2% 102 0 5 5.2% 3.1

