Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) will attempt to end their five-game losing run when they clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 16 games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 56.2% of Pittsburgh's games (9/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.1 points under the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 46.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's 16 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

The Ravens rack up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 per outing the Steelers surrender.

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.

The Ravens rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers allow per contest (359.9).

When Baltimore churns out more than 359.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times, four more than the Steelers' takeaways (19).

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 this season.

The Steelers have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Steelers score 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.5).

When Pittsburgh records more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens give up (366.5).

When Pittsburgh churns out over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Ravens' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Baltimore has gone over the total in five of eight games at home this year.

This season, Ravens home games average 48.5 points, 7.0 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

This year in away games, Pittsburgh is 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

This season, in four of seven away games Pittsburgh has hit the over.

This season, Steelers away games average 45.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

