Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

There will be player props available for Ben Roethlisberger before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,496 passing yards (218.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage (360-for-561), tossing 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger accounts for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his 561 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Roethlisberger's 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens are 34.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs five times.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens are allowing 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 24-for-46 (52.2 percent) for 123 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 per game) while completing 63 of 106 passes (59.4% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive