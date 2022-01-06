Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,496 passing yards (218.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage (360-for-561), tossing 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Roethlisberger accounts for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his 561 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Roethlisberger's 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens are 34.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs five times.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens are allowing 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 24-for-46 (52.2 percent) for 123 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 per game) while completing 63 of 106 passes (59.4% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
