There will be player props available for Ben Roethlisberger before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,496 passing yards (218.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage (360-for-561), tossing 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with nine rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Roethlisberger accounts for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his 561 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Roethlisberger's 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens are 34.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs five times.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens are allowing 296.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 24-for-46 (52.2 percent) for 123 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 per game) while completing 63 of 106 passes (59.4% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

