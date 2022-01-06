Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks has 87 catches (130 targets) and paces the Texans with 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- Cooks has been the target of 130 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 25.3% of the target share.
- Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Cooks is averaging 71 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
- Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- This week Cooks will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the 49ers, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up seven catches for 66 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Cooks has put together 168 yards (on 14 grabs) and three touchdowns.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
David Johnson
38
7.4%
29
217
1
7
14.3%
