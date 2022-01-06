Brandin Cooks will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks has 87 catches (130 targets) and paces the Texans with 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 130 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 25.3% of the target share.

Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Cooks is averaging 71 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

This week Cooks will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).

The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up seven catches for 66 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Cooks has put together 168 yards (on 14 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0% David Johnson 38 7.4% 29 217 1 7 14.3%

