Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Brandin Cooks will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Cooks and the Houston Texans (4-12) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks has 87 catches (130 targets) and paces the Texans with 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Cooks has been the target of 130 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 25.3% of the target share.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Cooks is averaging 71 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
  • Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • This week Cooks will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up seven catches for 66 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Cooks has put together 168 yards (on 14 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

David Johnson

38

7.4%

29

217

1

7

14.3%

