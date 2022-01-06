There will be player props available for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's 77 targets have led to 50 receptions for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Aiyuk has been the target of 77 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 16.0% of the target share.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Aiyuk, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Aiyuk caught four passes for 94 yards (23.5 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Aiyuk's nine catches (on 13 targets) have led to 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

