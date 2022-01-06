Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's 77 targets have led to 50 receptions for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 77 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 16.0% of the target share.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Aiyuk, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Aiyuk caught four passes for 94 yards (23.5 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
  • In his last three games, Aiyuk's nine catches (on 13 targets) have led to 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

