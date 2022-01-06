Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's 77 targets have led to 50 receptions for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 77 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 16.0% of the target share.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Aiyuk, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Aiyuk caught four passes for 94 yards (23.5 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
- In his last three games, Aiyuk's nine catches (on 13 targets) have led to 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive