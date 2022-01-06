Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Braxton Berrios, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Berrios and the New York Jets (4-12) meet the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Berrios' 46 grabs have gotten him 431 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times.
  • So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.
  • Berrios (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Berrios' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Berrios is averaging 13 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bills, 24.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Berrios, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 185.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Berrios hauled in eight passes for 65 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.
  • Berrios has caught 14 passes (on 19 targets) for 128 yards (42.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Berrios' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Braxton Berrios

65

11.1%

46

431

2

8

11.8%

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

Powered By Data Skrive