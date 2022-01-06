Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Braxton Berrios, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Berrios and the New York Jets (4-12) meet the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios' 46 grabs have gotten him 431 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times.

So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.

Berrios (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Berrios is averaging 13 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bills, 24.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Berrios, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 185.0 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Berrios hauled in eight passes for 65 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.

Berrios has caught 14 passes (on 19 targets) for 128 yards (42.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Berrios' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8% Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2%

