Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Berrios' 46 grabs have gotten him 431 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times.
- So far this season, 11.1% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.
- Berrios (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Berrios' matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Berrios is averaging 13 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bills, 24.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Berrios, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 185.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Berrios hauled in eight passes for 65 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.
- Berrios has caught 14 passes (on 19 targets) for 128 yards (42.7 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Berrios' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Braxton Berrios
65
11.1%
46
431
2
8
11.8%
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
Powered By Data Skrive