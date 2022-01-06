There will be player prop betting options available for Bryan Edwards ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has 30 receptions (on 54 targets) for 508 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 31.8 yards per game.

Edwards has been the target of 54 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers, 24.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Chargers, Edwards has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Edwards will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Edwards has caught three passes on six targets for 8 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 2.7 yards per game.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive