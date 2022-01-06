Skip to main content
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop betting options available for Bryan Edwards ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards has 30 receptions (on 54 targets) for 508 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 31.8 yards per game.
  • Edwards has been the target of 54 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers, 24.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Chargers, Edwards has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week Edwards will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
  • Edwards has caught three passes on six targets for 8 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 2.7 yards per game.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

