Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has 30 receptions (on 54 targets) for 508 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 31.8 yards per game.
- Edwards has been the target of 54 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Chargers.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers, 24.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Chargers, Edwards has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Edwards will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have allowed 25 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
- Edwards has caught three passes on six targets for 8 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 2.7 yards per game.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive